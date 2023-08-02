Emaraaty can leave Alice in wonderland after Richmond

Up-and-coming trainer Alice Haynes has a 24 percent strike rate with her two-year-olds this season

GOODWOOD was blasted with heavy rain yesterday which will ensure the ground will be testing again this afternoon.

That poses a challenge for the two-year-olds lining up in the Group Two Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25pm).

Sketch, one of the market leaders, is yet to race on anything slower than good, while plenty of the others have only experienced quicker conditions.

When the ground gets bad at Goodwood you can get funny results and I’m going to take a chance on HALA EMARAATY at around 12/1 for up-and-coming trainer Alice Haynes.

This son of Kodiac won on debut at Ripon on soft ground and then beat subsequent Windsor Castle winner Big Evs at Ripon on good-to-firm.

His last two runs have been slightly disappointing, but they were both on quick ground and over five furlongs.

I’m hoping the return to a soft surface combined with the step up to six for the first time can see him bounce back, with Tom Marquand an interesting jockey booking.

He looks a good each-way bet and I will also throw him into a World Pool Quinella with a couple of other runners.

Simon and Ed Crisford have already been in the Goodwood winners’ enclosure this week and VANDEEK looks another live chance.

An expensive son of Havana Grey, a lot went wrong on his debut at Nottingham last month, but he still managed to get the job done on good-to-soft ground.

BOBSLEIGH was only a short-head behind Tuesday’s Vintage Stakes winner Haatem when sixth in the Coventry Stakes.

He won the Woodcote Stakes prior to that and simply didn’t appreciate the drop back to five furlongs in the Super Sprint last time.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s gelding can go well at around the 9/1 mark.

POINTERS

Hala Emaraaty e/w 2.25pm Goodwood

Vandeek, Bobsleigh, Hala Emaraaty

(World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm Goodwood