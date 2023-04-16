Elon Musk working on AI tool to compete with ChatGPT

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to launch an AI tool to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The billionaire founder of SpaceX and Tesla is gathering a team of AI researchers and has acquired the graphics processing units needed to produce the AI tool, the Financial Times reported.

Musk is also in talks with SpaceX and Tesla investors to secure funding for the new project, a person familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

The report stated that Musk incorporated a company dubbed X.AI on March 9, listing himself as the sole director.

OpenAI and Elon Musk were both contacted for comment.

Musk has previously been openly critical of OpenAI, which he co-founded before stepping down from the board in 2018 over reported conflicts of interest.

In a tweet in February, he criticised the company — originally a non-profit — for becoming profit-centred under Microsoft. Most recently, Musk also co-signed a letter calling for a pause in AI research, citing safety risks.