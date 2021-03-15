Name-dropping: Elon Musk changes job title to Technoking of Tesla

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk has a history of riling shareholders with his unusual behaviour, and his latest stunt could put another black mark by his name.

In a stock market filing today, the troublesome tycoon announced he has changed his job title to Technoking of Tesla, in addition to his current role of chief executive.

Chief financial officer Zack Kirkhorn has also assumed the title of Master of Coin, in an apparent reference to hit TV show Game of Thrones.

The regulatory revamp is the latest eyebrow-raising move by Musk, who recently overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man.

Earlier this year Tesla posted a job advert for a customer support specialist whose responsibilities would include handling complaints made against Musk on social media.

The electric vehicle magnate, who also runs SpaceX, has previously got himself in hot water over his tweets, which have moved stock markets, led to a highly-publicised defamation lawsuit and landed him a $20m fine.

Just last week a Tesla shareholder filed a lawsuit against the boss, accusing him of breaking a settlement reached with the US Securities and Exchange Commission back in 2018 and exposing investors to billions in losses through his tweets.

Musk has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks over a series of tweets about Bitcoin, which helped drive the volatile cryptocurrency to record highs.

In further monkey business by the idiosyncratic inventor, Musk last month revealed he had wired up a primate’s brain to enable it to play video games with its mind.