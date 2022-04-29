Elon Musk sells $4bn in Tesla stock amid Twitter takeover

By:

Elon Musk has sold around $4bn (£3.2bn) worth of Tesla stock, a security filing has revealed, as the eccentric billionaire preps for his Twitter takeover.

Musk, the man behind SpaceX, sold the shares over the past few days, adding in a tweet that he does not plan to sale any further shares.

Tesla’s shares closed 12 per cent down on Tuesday, the day Musk made most of his sales – wiping $97bn (£77.2bn) off its valuation.

Though Tesla investors fear the founder could be distracted by the changes he wishes to pursue at Twitter.

The $44bn acquisition will be partly funded by a $13bn debt from Wall Street, Musk said.

However, he has yet to specify how the remaining $21bn will be financed, though the latest share sale will likely go towards to necessary capital.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.