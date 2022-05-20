Elon Musk rejects ‘wild accusations’ SpaceX paid $250,000 to flight attendant over sexual misconduct claim

Elon Musk has rejected “wild accusations” his SpaceX firm paid $250K to settle a claim of alleged sexual misconduct by a former flight attendant.

The Tesla owner responded to a story first reported by Business Insider, which said that a claim was made in 2018 against him, by someone who previously worked for SpaceX.

The unnamed flight attendant’s friend reportedly signed a declaration, with the outlet saying it had seen an “email correspondence and other records” which confirmed the payment – for silence.

The richest man in the world who recently paused his plans to buy Twitter rejected the article as “politically motivated” before tweeting the “wild accusations are utterly untrue.”

“I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos. . .) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened.”

According to the declaration cited in the report, he asked the flight attendant to go to his room during a flight in 2016, and he was “completely naked” apart from a sheet. After requesting a massage, the declaration continues to allege he “exposed” himself and offered to buy her a horse to do more.

It added the attendant stopped engaging with Musk and said she was “not for sale”.

She brought in an employment lawyer in 2018 amid fears over her career, before entering into a severance deal of $250,000 in exchange for no legal case.