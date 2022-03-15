Elliott looks to hold the key to Coral Cup with Saint Felicien

Robbie Power will be back on board Saint Felicien

YOU DON’T get many more competitive handicaps than this afternoon’s Coral Cup (2.50pm) where 26 runners are set to go to post.

Winners at 20/1, 25/1 and 33/1 in the last four years show just how complex a puzzle it can be for punters to unravel.

It looks as though ante-post favourite Good Risk At All is going to miss out by one unless there is a late non-runner this morning.

Gordon Elliott has a huge squad for Cheltenham this year and he comes here mobhanded, with seven contenders.

It is difficult to rule any of them out, but his best chance looks to be SAINT FELICIEN who could be a Graded horse running in a handicap.

Arriving from France with a tall reputation, he comfortably landed his maiden hurdle at Gowran Park in November before finishing second to Darasso in the Grade Three Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas in January.

Darasso has since finished second to Teahupoo in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle, so the form looks strong and it’s interesting that connections have aimed him at this race.

The step up in trip looks likely to suit and I can see him being a big gamble on the day. Take the 8/1 with William Hill who are offering six places.

There are plenty of others towards the front of the market that have big chances.

Camprond has been well talked up on the preview circuit and it’s easy to see why after he ran such a cracker in the Greatwood Hurdle back in November.

The form of that race has been franked time and time again, so expect him to run well after being given a decent break.

JP McManus also has Drop The Anchor who is another stepping up in trip after a decent fifth at the Dublin Racing Festival.

He finishes his races very strongly over two miles, but there has to be a slight doubt about his ability to see out 2m5f.

The Shunter was one of the best backed winners of last year’s Festival in the Plate and Emmet Mullins has decided to bring him back over hurdles.

Dan Skelton’s Unexpected Party is another progressive handicapper who could have more to offer even though he was raised 12 pounds for his impressive Ascot victory last time.

In truth, you could give some sort of a chance to nearly every runner in this field, but the other one I’m going to back each-way is Elliott’s top weight THE BOSSES OSCAR.

Sent off favourite for last year’s Pertemps Final, he finished a fine second to Mrs Milner and he arrives here just three pounds higher with Rob James taking seven pounds out of the saddle.

While this is a drop back in trip, if the rain arrives you will need to stay and he looks too big at 33/1 with Paddy Power who pay down to seventh.

POINTERS

Saint Felicien e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

The Bosses Oscar e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham