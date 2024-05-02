Election day: London goes to the polls as race for City Hall set to conclude

From left, Sadiq Khan with his wife Saadiya Khan and dog Luna, and Susan Hall. Photos: PA

Londoners are heading to the polls across the capital as the race to run City Hall is set to conclude.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning (Thursday, May 2) in the local and mayoral elections across England, and will close at 10pm tonight.

Voters will need to bring photo ID with them to the polling station to cast their vote, and the mayoral election results are being counted under the first-past-the-post system for the first time this year.

The contests, which include police and crime commissioner elections, are seen as the final test of public opinion before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak goes to the country later this year.

Forecasts of the results suggest the Conservatives could lose up to half of the council seats they are defending, which were last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s popularity amid the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, which saw a poll bounce for the Tories.

Labour incumbent London mayor Sadiq Khan and Conservative hopeful Susan Hall cast their votes in the City Hall race this morning, with Khan at St Alban’s Church, south London, alongside his wife Saadiya Khan and dog Luna, and Hall Hatch End Lawn Tennis Club, in Pinner.

Forecasts have consistently put Khan ahead of Hall, with a poll published on Wednesday by Savanta giving him a 10-point advantage after his lead tapered over the campaign.

Read more Voter ID: Everything you need to know for the mayoral elections

Khan posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, referencing his policies on free school meals, transport and clean air, stating: “This is the greatest city in the world and every day I wake up determined to do more.”

He added: “There’s so much more to do – now let’s go even further. If you give me your vote, I’ll keep TfL fares down, build more homes for Londoners, bear down on crime, lift young Londoners up, end rough sleeping, lead the way on climate action and deliver free school meals. Vote for a London for everyone.”

Hall’s video, also posted on X, saw her tell voters: “Today is polling day and I have just voted – so don’t forget today.

“This is your last chance to stop the ULEZ expansion, to stop pay-per-mile and to get London’s Metropolitan Police organised properly so that you feel safe.

“That’s what we’ve got to do. Don’t forget to go and vote, don’t forget to take your ID with you. Thank you for your support, it’s very much appreciated.”

Across England, 11 mayoral contests are being held, including two totemic reelection battles for Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen.

Both main parties have sought to manage expectations ahead of polling day, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt insisting governments can get “punished” in local votes.