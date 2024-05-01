Voter ID: Everything you need to know for the mayoral elections

The London mayoral election is taking place this Thursday and for the first time Londoners will have to show photo ID to cast their votes.

Under new rules brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022, every voter must now show an identity document at the polling station.

The government says this is necessary to combat the risk of in-person voter fraud, and the rules first took effect at last year’s local elections in England.

We’ve broken down everything you need to know about the voter ID rules.

What voter ID can I use?

You need to show one form of photo identification, which must be the original and not a photocopy.

Voters can use a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish passport card).

Another option is a provisional or full driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state.

Other choices include: a blue badge; an older person’s or disabled person’s bus pass funded by the UK government; a 60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London (TfL); a freedom pass; or a Scottish national entitlement card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass).

You could also use a 60 and over or a disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card; a senior, registered blind or blind person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland; or a war disablement, half fare or 60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland.

Some people may have an identity card bearing the proof of age standards scheme hologram (a PASS card), which they can use, or you can present a biometric immigration document; a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (defence identity card); a national identity card issued by an EEA state; an electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland; a voter authority certificate or an anonymous elector’s document.

What if I don’t have any of these?

If you don’t have any of the above forms of photo ID, you would have needed to apply for a free voter ID document, known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

You can also apply for this if you’re not sure whether your photo ID still looks like you, or have concerns about using an existing form of ID for any other reason, such as the use of a gender marker.

The deadline for applying for free voter ID for the elections on Thursday, May 2 was 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 – but you will still be able to apply before the general election.

You need to be registered to vote before applying for a voter authority certificate. Head to the Electoral Commission website for more information.

If you’re photo ID has expired or is out of date – for example if you’ve moved house and haven’t updated the address on your driving licence – you can still use it, as long as it looks like you.

The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

Similarly, if you’re registered to vote anonymously and want to vote in person, you’ll need to apply for an anonymous elector’s document. The Electoral Commission has more details.