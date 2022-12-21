Eddie Jones eyes next role after England sacking

Former England rugby head coach Eddie Jones is eying his next gig having been sacked this month. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former England Rugby head coach Eddie Jones has said he’s eying his next role following his sacking as head honcho of the Twickenham-based international side.

“I want to continue coaching,” he said to Radio 4 today.

“It’s not about coaching England’s rivals, it’s about adding to the game. I love the game and I love coaching.”

“As you get a bit older, as I am, you just want to leave things in a better place. I just want to share the great experience I have had, particularly with coaching players and teams.

“What we want to see is great games of rugby and if you have the opportunity to be part of that you are extremely lucky.”

Jones’ impressive CV

Jones left England with the highest winning percentage in the team’s history – 73 per cent – and has a number of offers in the table.

While some suggest Australia could poach the coach ahead of next year’s World Cup in France, others have suggested a long-term deal with the USA awaits the Australian – there are also club offers for the former Japan coach.

“When you have been coaching for a while you feel when your support is starting to wane and I knew we had to have good results in the autumn.

“I continued on coaching as well as I could and we had a plan to peak at the 2023 World Cup, but unfortunately we didn’t get the opportunity to finish that.

‘Firmly in their mind’

“There was a discussion but when boards make that decision, they already have it firmly in their mind.

“They made a decision that they didn’t think I can do the job to the level they want and I’m in no position to argue with it. I will move into what I’m going to do next and I wish England rugby all the best.”

England have replaced Jones with Steve Borthwick – formerly of Leicester Tigers – with the 43-year-old bringing in rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield as his defence coach.

“I wouldn’t do anything differently,” added Jones, who took England to the 2019 World Cup final.