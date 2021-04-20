Ed Woodward resigns as Man United chief - reports

Ed Woodward has resigned as executive vice chairman of Manchester United due to the backlash over the proposed European Super League, Talksport reported.

He will stand down at the end of 2021.

His decision to step down comes as multiple clubs, including Chelsea and rivals Manchester City, were reportedly planning to pull out of the breakaway league.

Woodward departs Old Trafford after a 16 year association with the club.

He advised the billionaire Glazer family on their takeover of the historic club back in 2005.

He has been a deeply divisive figure during his tenure at the club, and was often the object of anger from fans.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has also reportedly resigned this evening as the fallout from the ESL breakaway increases.

Since the ESL was announced 48 hours ago, politicians, fans and fellow football clubs have joined forces in an outpouring of fury against the plan.

More to follow.