Ed Walker updates on leading Investec Derby contender English King

Trainer Ed Walker, trainer of leading Investec Derby hope English King, has given an update on his star colt ahead of next week’s Classic at Epsom.

“He (English King) has come out of Lingfield very well, it was the perfect prep. I always wanted to go to Lingfield because I think it mimics Epsom really well. The ground was quite quick but he came out of it great and handled conditions very well and we have had plenty of time to freshen him up, get weight back on him and he is ready to go.

“We always thought he was a really nice horse, he only does what he’s asked to do at home. He’s not the most flashy work horse but he was very impressive at Newcastle and that was solid form so we knew he was a horse who was going to turn it on on the track and he’s just one of those horses that has got everything in terms of he relaxes, he stays, he travels and like all those good horses they have got to be able to quicken off a high tempo which he proved really well.”

Frankie Dettori will ride English King in the Epsom Classic on Saturday 4 July. Walker spoke of the change in jockey from Tom Marquand who has ridden the horse to his last two successes:

“Frankie Dettori is going to take over from Tom (Marquand) which is obviously a big blow for Tom. I did say to him after Lingfield when we chatted after the race and I said your only danger is Frankie and you just need to hope that John (Gosden) has got a runner in the Derby and as it turns out he hasn’t. It is a real honour to have Frankie riding him.”

This will be Ed Walker’s first runner in the Investec Derby. He spoke of the excitement of having a leading contender: “There has always been a bit of a buzz through this Winter coming into Spring and we were obviously very frustrated not to get going, as everybody was, but there has been a real buzz and obviously with him winning like that and having one of the leading contenders for the Derby has really upped the excitement in the yard.”