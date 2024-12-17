Back Christmas cracker Banbridge for King George glory

Joseph O’Brien is set to saddle Festival and Grade 1-winner Banbridge in the King George at Kempton.

CHRISTMAS is nearly upon is, and for racing fans, bar Cheltenham, it really is the most wonderful time of the year.

Kempton’s King George on Boxing Day (2.30pm) is undoubtedly the centrepiece of the festive feast which awaits punters, with top quality racing on offer across both sides of the Irish Sea all the way up to and including New Year’s Day.

Grey Dawning heads the betting after his valiant second in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, but I’m uneasy about backing him here after such a gruelling effort on seasonal debut only a month ago.

Although the Skeltons have provided positive reports on his wellbeing since, his priced has tumbled as a result, and I’m after a better value alternative, with BANBRIDGE catching my eye.

Joseph O’Brien’s eight-year-old has proved he’s a very smart operator, with Grade One and Cheltenham Festival victories to his name over two and two-and-a-half miles.

He is yet to run over three miles in his career, meaning there’s a question mark about his ability to stay the trip, but I’m not so concerned.

He won a two-and-a-half-mile Grade Two at Kempton in January where he wasn’t stopping at the finish, and his pedigree suggests he should have no issue with this longer distance.

It’s not ideal backing a horse who didn’t complete on their last start, but he can be forgiven for that.

He was running a blinder at Cork when giving the top drawer Energumene 10 pounds, only to be shifted off balance before the last and unseating Richie Deegan.

Ratings experts Timeform gave Banbridge a career best rating of 168 despite unseating, and comment that he has “the ability to play a big part at Kempton if he can see out the longer trip.”

O’Brien reported him to be in fine form after that mishap, and with a dry forecast also in his favour, he’s a cracking each-way bet at 8/1.

POINTERS BOXING DAY

Banbridge e/w 2.30pm