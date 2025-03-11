Final Demand to tame The Lion in the Turners

Final Demand won a Grade One at Leopardstown in February.

ANYONE who watched The New Lion saunter home in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury over Christmas would have fancied him to follow up in today’s Turners Novices’ Hurdle (1:20pm).

He breezed through the field to stamp his authority on this staying novice hurdle division and JP McManus was quick to make previous owner Darren Yates an offer he couldn’t refuse.

He hasn’t done anything wrong and won the Challow Hurdle in good style, but winners of that Newbury contest are zero from 20 in this race and that has to be in the back of your mind.

So, while tipping Willie Mullins favourites isn’t overly imaginative, FINAL DEMAND, who shades favouritism from The New Lion at around 6/4, is the play.

He was very impressive at the Dublin Racing Festival, and even more so when you consider it was only his second start under rules.

The step back from two miles six to two miles four furlongs won’t be an issue given his high cruising speed, while he’s clearly got the engine to stay on strongly up the hill.

Potters Charm makes some appeal at 12/1, which feels like an each-way bet to nothing, and The Yellow Clay has rock-solid claims at around 7/1, but Final Demand could be a real superstar in the making and should have too much for them.

POINTERS

Final Demand 1.20pm Cheltenham