Take on Lossiemouth with pair of improving mares

Kala Conti finished second at Leopardstown on her last outing.

AS FAR as big betting weeks go, nothing comes close to the Cheltenham Festival.

The entire Jumps season has been building to these four days at Prestbury Park, and it really is a punters’ paradise.

However, looking at this year’s Champion Hurdle (4.00pm), I’m reminded that some races are there to just sit back and watch.

The feature on Tuesday is a stellar renewal with the champion from two years ago, Constitution Hill, returning to the Festival looking to regain his crown.

He’d be the first horse since Hurricane Fly in 2013 to do so, and I think Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten star will sweep all before him.

Brighterdaysahead is hugely fancied by the Irish, and the confidence behind her from Gordon Elliott’s team must be taken seriously.

What she did to State Man over Christmas at Leopardstown was extraordinary, but I can’t get away from her defeat at the Festival last year, and she’s never run against a horse of Constitution Hill’s ability.

Constitution Hill is cut from a different cloth, I feel, but with him at 8/13, I think the market has it pretty much spot on and there isn’t much value at this stage.

Regular followers of this column will know we put up GOLDEN ACE at 66/1 for this race ante-post, so let’s hope she can find her way into a place whilst the front two likely battle out the finish.

Whilst there may not be a bet in the Champion Hurdle right now, I do think the Mares’ Hurdle (3.20pm) is much more open than the market suggests.

Lossiemouth is the odds-on favourite at 4/6 and I’m very keen to take her on.

She arrives to the Festival off the back of a nasty fall in the Irish Champion Hurdle and that is by no means an ideal prep for a major Grade One event like this.

The Willie Mullins camp said all season that she was trained to run in the Champion Hurdle, so why have they switched her to the Mares’ at the last minute?

They may be looking for the easier, winnable option, and she did hack up in this race last year, but the vibes are iffy and I’m keen to find each-way alternatives like KALA CONTI at 14/1 with Star Sports.

Gordon Elliott’s contender is a lightly raced type with Grade One form as a juvenile and is improving this season.

She won first time out in a handicap and followed that with a fine second to a well-regarded Mullins horse, before another fine second to July Flower who reopposes here.

Kala Conti is better off at the weights with the De Bromhead mare, but is five points bigger in the betting, so I like her at the prices.

JOYEUSE is another I like after her demolition of the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.

She looked to be way better than a handicapper that day and I think it’s time for her to step into Grade One company.

Connections had to pay to supplement her for the race, and the 11/1 with Star Sports looks a nice each-way pick.

She has a good bit to find on ratings with Lossiemouth, as does Kala Conti, but they both rate as each-way bets to hit the frame and possibly win if the Mullins mare doesn’t show up in top form.

