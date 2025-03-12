Get ready to smash bookies for Sixandahalf

Gavin Cromwell saddles Sixandahalf in Thursday’s opening race.

PUNTERS looking to get day three at Cheltenham off to a flyer will do well not to overlook Gavin Cromwell’s SIXANDAHALF in the opening Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (1:20pm).

She arrives here after only one start over hurdles – a facile success at Fairyhouse in January – and this looks to have been the long-term plan.

What makes her of most interest is her rock-sold form on the Flat.

She won a Newmarket handicap last summer off a mark of 82, drawing well clear of her opposition alongside one rival, and staying on powerfully in the closing stages.

That effort was followed by a fantastic run to be third in the Irish Cesarewitch, when beaten just over a length by the Aidan O’Brien-trained The Euphrates.

Considering that horse had finished close behind Group One winners on the Flat, Kyprios and Giavellotto, on his previous start, it was a huge performance.

The experience of that big day, and ability to handle the atmosphere at the Curragh will be of help to her in the pressure cooker that is Cheltenham, while a lot of her rivals may not have run on such a big day before.

She jumped very efficiently at Fairyhouse, so there don’t look to be concerns in that department, and her form on the level leaves her head and shoulders above her rivals in my eyes.

She should take plenty of beating for her shrewd trainer and I wouldn’t put anyone off taking the 10/3 available in places.

The Ryanair Chase (3.20pm) is an intriguing contest, with last year’s winner Protektorat back for more and taking on two live challengers in French-trained Il Est Francais and Fact To File.

Protektorat should run a big race but he’s short enough in the market now.

There have to be concerns about Il Est Francais tackling an undulating and testing track like Cheltenham, for all that he has very solid form claims after his second in the King George.

Fact To File was thought to be a Gold Cup horse earlier in the season but has shirked a fourth meeting with Galopin Des Champs, having been comprehensively beaten the last twice, with connections opting for this race instead.

While he could be the best horse in this field, there are more than enough reasons to take him on, especially at a short-looking price of 5/4.

Regular readers will know that we already have an interest in this race, with DJELO our ante-post pick at an advised 16/1.

Venetia Williams’ runner still looks to be improving after a taking win at Newbury last time out and has form that ties in with Protektorat this season.

He comfortably beat the Skelton horse at Huntingdon in the Peterborough Chase and while Protektorat reversed that form at Windsor, conditions there probably were not in Djelo’s favour.

Better ground and this more exacting test at the trip should benefit him and there’s no reason why he should be as big a price as he currently is.

The 12/1 available with Star Sports is still good each-way value and should be snapped up.

