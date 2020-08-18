Ebor Festival to kick off with great Aplomb

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

OPENING a fantastic four days of racing on the Knavesmire is the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (1:45pm), where a field of 22 are set to dash for home over York’s five and a half furlong track.

All bar one of the last six winners have returned at double figure odds and last year’s victor, Dakota Gold, has been the only favourite to prevail in the last 10 years.

It’s a typically competitive heat again this year where cases can be made for many and I’ve landed on two at nice prices.

ARECIBO is a horse with plenty of ability who goes well at York and he catches the eye at 8/1.

David O’Meara’s five-year-old is down to a winnable mark and the yard has been amongst the winners of late.

The yard also fields Muscika and Watchable, but it’s Arecibo who stable jockey Daniel Tudhope has opted for and that will do for me.

The other each-way fancy in the race is 12/1 chance APLOMB.

He carried my cash in the Silver Wokingham at Royal Ascot two starts back and ran a fair race to finish seventh.

All of the action developed down the stands’ side rail that day and he couldn’t get amongst it.

Quick ground has ruled him out for over a month and William Haggas’ patience may be rewarded now that we have rain-softened ground.

The day’s closing nursery (4:50pm) contest throws up another nice bet in the shape of PURE DREAMER, available at around 8/1.

The son of Oasis Dream sneaks in here off a lowly mark of 72 and looks sure to improve for the step back up to six furlongs.

Richard Hannon’s team is in red-hot form and this is their only runner on the day.

POINTERS

Arecibo e/w 7/1 York 1:45pm

Aplomb e/w 12/1 York 1:45pm

Pure Dreamer e/w 8/1 York 4:50pm