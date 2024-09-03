Dynamic pricing: Football clubs warned not to “infect” the game

The Football Supporters’ Association has warned that any football club trying to “infect” the game with dynamic pricing will face “enormous opposition” from the organisation.

The Football Supporters’ Association has warned that any club trying to “infect” the game with dynamic pricing will face “enormous opposition” from the organisation.

The group have hit out at the idea of dynamic pricing, where ticket prices are hiked depending on demand, with LaLiga clubs Valencia and Celta Vigo saying they will use the system this season.

Fans looking to buy tickets for the upcoming Oasis tour were hit with drastic ticket increases due to dynamic pricing.

“With impeccable timing after the Oasis fiasco, voices in football have started to float the idea of infecting football with dynamic pricing,” the FSA said .

“Never underestimate the potential for the most greedy owners in football to try and import terrible ideas from other industries to exploit supporter loyalty.

“Match-goers are already mobilising against the recent wave of price rises and attacks on concessions. Any underhand increases will be met with enormous opposition.”

The FSA state that 19 of the 20 Premier League clubs have raised ticket prices ahead of this season based on figures compared to last year, with children and other concessions hit the hardest.

The Premier League clubs have capped away tickets at £30 as part of a three-year deal that began in June 2022, meaning this season is the last under that agreement.

Earlier this week European football’s governing body Uefa stated that there will be a reduced price cap for away tickets in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.