BT: Telecoms giant enters the drone market in £5m deal

The drone market could face impeding threats if the UK Government does not speed up certifications.

BT, Britain’s telecoms giant has entered the automated drone business. Earlier today, Etc., the incubation team in BT Group’s Digital unit announced that it was entering a £5m deal with Altitude Angel.

Altitude Angel is a Reading based technology provider and the deal is supposed to scale up UK’s automated flying infrastructure. The two businesses are collaborating to support the development of the UK’s drone superhighway.

A superhighway allows drones to fly at an altitude below regular flight corridors. This allows more drones to operate safely, as airspace is currently heavily regulated.

Currently, the UK requires individuals flying drones to have a Civil Aviation Authority issued flyer ID card and follow extensive regulation around allowed flight heights, no-fly zones and limits on flight distances.

UK’s proposed superhighway will use ground-based sensors to detect other forms of aviation, so that light aircraft and helicopters can pass through it safely. If drones do somehow get close to aircraft, they could be instructed to change their flightpath or even land. It is set to be the largest and longest network of its kind in the world, according to the UK’s July 2022 aerospace strategy.

Under the deal, BT Group will provide connectivity, network infrastructure and its scalability experience to deploy and maintain Altitude Angel’s tower network. Furthermore, BT Group will be the key reseller of Altitude Angel’s software and will provide commercial support for drone deliveries.

Widespread drone use is likely to enhance capabilities for emergency services and for the defence sector according to analysts.

Commenting, Richard Parker, Altitude Angel’s CEO said that the partnership with BT “will provide the UK with the first nationwide drone superhighways, unlocking the potential of this new and innovative technology and revolutionising business operations in countless industries.”

Tom Guy, Managing Director at Etc., BT Group added that ,“Together we bring unparalleled drone solutions to market, underpinned by digital innovation and our network strength, as we open the skies to solve genuine consumer and business need.”

Press Association