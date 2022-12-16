BT to merge global and business units into one firm with earning potential £8.5bn a year

BT is combining two of its units into a single business which will have a revenue of about £8.5bn a year.

The telecoms giant will merge its Global and Enterprise wings into a one organisation called BT Business, focusing on B2B relations.

BT Enterprise has a market share of 30 per cent, providing firms and the public sector with connectivity, while BT Global serves many of the world’s largest companies.

BT said it will allow it to leverage “ the full scale and capabilities” to ofer products to its customers, while unifying the two sections of the firm to create a single “interface”.

Its products serve corporate customers, public sector bodies and businesses, and it expects to make significant cost savings of around £100m by 2025.

The business will be led by the current chief executive of BT’s Global Unit Bas Burger, who joined the company in 2008,.

Announcing the formation of BT Business, BT Group Chief Executive Philip Jansen said: “By combining the two units, BT Business will bring the Group’s combined assets, products, capabilities and brand to the service of all of our 1.2m business customers who will benefit from faster innovation and delivery. Bas is an excellent leader and I’m confident he will build on the plans already underway and drive the combined business back to growth.”