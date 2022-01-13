BT hires new managing director to head up digital transformation unit ‘Division X’

BT today announced the appointment of Marc Overton as Managing Director of its newly created ‘Division X’ unit, which forms part of its Enterprise business.

The ‘Division X’ unit has been established to scale up and commercialise the development of unique customer solutions incorporating components such as 5G Private Networks, IoT, and Edge Computing, amongst others.

These technologies will provide the foundations to fuel the digital transformation of high growth industries such as healthcare, transport and logistics, putting BT at the heart of building the UK’s economic recovery. Division X will also manage BT’s portfolio of specialised businesses.

Overton joins BT from Sierra Wireless, a global provider of Internet of Things and enterprise networking solutions. He rose to the position of Chief Solutions Officer and Senior Vice President for EMEA & APAC, where he grew the global solutions and service business sevenfold between 2017 and 2020.

Commenting on his appointment, Overton said: “Division X is set to be a key growth engine for BT’s Enterprise business, moving it from a telco to a tech co by expanding into adjacent services which go beyond traditional calls and lines. I’m really excited to be leading a unit which will act as an innovation hub for our Enterprise customers. We’ll be focused on turning emerging tech like 5G, IoT, Edge and AI into solutions that we can scale, sell, and which will drive sustainable growth.”

Rob Shuter, chief exec of BT’s Enterprise business, said: “Marc’s breadth of global experience across mobile and digital platforms, together with his proven ability to transform the latest tech innovations into scalable customer solutions, made him the ideal candidate to lead Division X.

“As the most trusted business communications provider in the UK, BT is uniquely placed to help customers in key industries with their digital transformation. Through Division X we’ll co-create and productise solutions working directly with them so they can get the most out of the latest tech.”

Overton will join the company on February 14.