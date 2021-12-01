BT launches new manifesto to ‘enact real change’

BT Group has launched a new business-wide plan to focus and accelerate its efforts to build a better business for its customers, the economy and society at large this morning.

Hoping to ensure the BT Group’s growth is responsible, inclusive, and sustainable, the new BT Group Manifesto outlines the action the business is taking, and the commitments it has put in place.

This includes accelerating access to transformative technology and ultrafast networks, building a bigger, more diverse talent pool and driving the faster adoption of sustainable practices.

It will also set the agenda for future initiatives, ensuring all BT Group activity will help lead the way to a brighter, more sustainable future.

Recent examples include the company’s move into smart healthcare solutions; the Eagle-i security solution which predicts and prevents cyber attacks for corporate and public sector customers; and the launch of BT’s Digital Marketing Hub for SMEs, giving them a single platform to create, publish and track digital advertising.

BT Group has existing goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its own operations by 2030 and to help 25 million people across the UK improve their digital skills by 2025.

As part of the Manifesto, the business is adding new goals to help its customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 60m tonnes by 2030, build towards a circular BT by 2030 and launch a new movement to improve the UK’s diverse digital talent pipeline.

BT’s commitment to reducing its carbon intensity will help the UK Government meet its target of net zero emissions by 2050. The company is also calling on other businesses to take similar steps, by setting their own ambitious but realistic net zero targets for 2050 at the latest and by engaging with their customers, colleagues and supply chains about climate change, what it means for them and what they can do to make a difference.

The Manifesto launch builds on BT Group’s recent progress to fast-track its transformation and better position itself for sustainable growth. The company recently launched high-profile campaigns to reach consumers with its Big Sofa Summit and Not Tomorrow Today.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Jansen, BT Group’s Chief Executive, said: “The BT Group Manifesto is about using our scale and technology to enact real change that the world desperately needs while simultaneously growing our business by staying true to our purpose: we connect for good.”

“Crucially, this is not just a sustainability plan, it’s an agenda for growth and commercial success that recognises that we will only succeed if we help solve some of the problems faced by the societies and customers we serve.”

“This will be achieved through the creation of products and services that directly address those problems and by doing it in a responsible, inclusive and sustainable way. For BT Group, this isn’t just good, it’s fundamental to our growth path.”