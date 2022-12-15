70 per cent of Brits have better internet than last year according to Ofcom

Network cables (Photo by Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Ofcom’s latest report shows that nearly 70 per cent of the UK is covered by gigabit-capable broadband.

This is an improvement from 2021 when only 47 per cent of the UK was covered by fast internet, with at least 12m homes now connected to full fibre broadband.

The report on the UK’s digital infrastructure showed a positive trend in network connectivity. Outdoor 5G coverage is up to 67-77 per cent of areas from last year’s 42-57 per cent. Superfast internet in the country is defined as speeds of more than 24mbps. This coverage is up to 97 per cent.

This comes after the government’s year long effort to tackle the digital divide. The Local Governments’ Association had presented a proposal at the House of Commons in November 2021.

With the improvement in digital connectivity, households are now using an average of 482 GBs of internet each month. Household internet usage per month in London was equivalent to 65 hours of UltraHD streaming on Netflix, or streaming more than 63 thousand 3 minute songs on Spotify.

Ahmed Essam, CEO of Vodafone UK, “Connectivity is an essential these days, people struggle without it” when speaking about the brand’s commitment to internet access in the country. “Not leaving anyone behind is really important for us, and the UK”, he added.