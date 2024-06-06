Peaky Blinders maker acquired as Netflix film starring Cillian Murphy confirmed

The maker of Peaky Blinders has been acquired.

The production company behind Peaky Blinders has been acquired ahead of a film based on the hit BBC TV show coming to Netflix.

Banijay UK has snapped up Caryn Mandabach Productions for an undisclosed sum.

The company was founded by producer Caryn Mandabach and has also made Nurse Jackie and In With The Flynns.

Prior to starting the business in the UK, Mandabach developed and produced the likes of The Cosby Show, Roseanne, 3rd Rock From The Sun and That ’70s Show in the US.

Banijay UK has made shows including SAS Rogue Heroes, Shardlake, Grantchester and Bad Education.

‘Truly unique vision’

Patrick Holland, CEO Banijay UK, said: “Caryn Mandabach is one of the legends of the UK/US drama markets and Banijay has been hugely privileged to work with her over the years (through Peaky Blinders co producer Tiger Aspect and via Banijay Rights), especially on the global phenomenon that is Peaky Blinders.

“Steve Knight’s truly unique vision found a similarly maverick spirit in producer partner Caryn and the series redefined TV drama.

“We are so excited to be announcing that Caryn’s company, CMP, is being fully acquired by Banijay, and are delighted that she’s agreed to a separate development deal with us and we look forward to future collaborations.

“Steve has plans for future chapters of the Peaky Blinders universe and CMP’s other development projects will also come to Banijay as part of the deal. Jamie Glazebrook will continue to work across this slate.

The ‘power’ of the Peaky Blinder franchise

The news of the deal comes a day after a Peaky Blinders film was officially announced – with Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy returning to star.

The BBC show was created by Steven Knight ran for six series from 2013 to 2022.

Mandabach has signed a first-look development and producer agreement with Banijay UK under her newly formed Conduit Productions umbrella.

Mandabach added: “As a serial entrepreneur, I have fortunately been able to help conjure up and maintain rights in hits that resonate with global audiences.

“Peaky was such a show. And imagine my delight in being able to work with Cillian Murphy for ten years.

“I know that Patrick and everyone at Banijay are fully aware of the power of this franchise, and they will continue to expand upon the intrinsic value of this uniquely wonderful IP.

“With Conduit, I look forward to partnering with Banijay on new and equally thrilling ventures.”