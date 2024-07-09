Dreary summer pushes consumer spending to three-year low

Barbecue equipment, home and garden renovations and garden centres all suffered a drop in spending as the cold snap kept Brits indoors.(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Consumer card spending fell in June for the first time in three years as Brits shunned the damp high streets in favour of sofa-surfing the web for sunnier getaways.

According to Barclays’ latest consumer spending report, June saw a 0.6 per cent drop in spending on debit and credit cards, the first decline since February 2021.

The figure was significantly lower than the latest consumer price index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) inflation rate of 2.8 per cent.

The figure comes as supermarket spending fell for the first time in two years, down 2.6 per cent, while clothing sales tumbled 7.7 per cent year on year. Brits delayed updating their summer wardrobes and stayed inside more

Barbecue equipment, home and garden renovations and garden centres all suffered declines too.

In May, spending on debit and credit cards grew by just one per cent.

“Once again, our data demonstrates the undeniable impact that unseasonable weather can have on consumer spending,” said head of retail at Barclays, Karen Johnson.

“The sluggish demand at the start of June even caused some fashion brands to adjust their sales schedules, although I was pleased to see that the situation has since improved with the arrival of sunnier days,” she added.

However, the cold spell boosted spending on streaming platforms and takeaways and increased spending on travel agents, up 5.5 per cent, and on airlines, up 3.2 per cent.

The Barclays report found it was also not enough to keep footie fans away from the pubs, bars and clubs, which saw “modest” year-on-year growth in June, up 0.5 per cent.

“Hopefully we’ll see sustained interest in The Euros – regardless of England’s fate – and sunnier weather driving people to their local in July,” Johnson said.