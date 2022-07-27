Dreamloper and Hall can add to the show in Nashwa’s Nassau

Nashwa and Holly Doyle bid for consecutive Group One wins

WEIGHT stops trains which might be why three-year-olds, who get plenty of weight from their elders in the Group One Nassau Stakes (3.35pm), have won seven of the last 10 renewals.

That’s a good omen for NASHWA, one of five from the Classic generation in the field, and on form she holds far stronger claims than her contemporaries after winning the Prix de Diane at Chantilly on her most recent outing.

It was hard not to be impressed by the way she toughed it out to the line thereafter engaging in battle with a determined rival from two furlongs out.

That form has been franked by Ballydoyle’s Toy, who finished well beaten, since going close in the Irish Oaks.

Nashwa also hails from a yard that have won this contest three times in the last decade and while she’s short in the betting at around 8/11, I can’t see past her gaining a second success at the highest level in what doesn’t look the strongest renewal of the Nassau.

The World Pool will be in operation for a third day and after a record-breaking Tuesday with over £33 million bet into the pools, now is the final chance to get involved at Goodwood.

A Quinella (first two in either order) is a nice bet in a race like this with a short-priced favourite as it allows for several combinations and still offers the chance of a decent pay-out.

Ed Walker’s DREAMLOPER is the first I’d like to include.

This five-year-old daughter of Lope De Vega has taken her form to another level this campaign, winning the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on her reappearance and gaining a first Group One success in the Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp in May.

Things didn’t go to plan in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh last time where she lacked her usual spark on ground that might have been softer than ideal.

Considering how consistent she had been prior to that, I’m more than willing to forgive the effort, especially now she’s back on a sounder surface.

This sharp track could suit her too and as well as sticking her in a Quinella, I’m also going to back her in the win and place markets on the World Pool at tote.co.uk.

Another consistent performer, CONCERT HALL finished ahead of Dreamloper at the Curragh and was only beaten three lengths in the Belmont Oaks most recently.

Aidan O’Brien’sfillylooks worth including in any exotics and I wouldn’t put anyone off taking both each-way against the favourite either.

In the Richmond Stakes (2.25pm), May course and distance winner ROYAL SCOTSMAN makes plenty of appeal after backing up that effort with an excellent third in the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

That form is working out well with the second winning a Group Two and the fourth narrowly denied at the same level since.

CHATEAU might be the main threat after appearing to relish the step up to six furlongs at Newbury last time and I don’t want to leave Andrew Balding’s colt out of the Quinella.

Finally, throw in debut winner AL KARRAR, who won impressively at Windsor despite rearing when leaving the stalls.

That race was run in a decent time and with likely plenty more improvement in his locker, he needs to be respected.

POINTERS

Royal Scotsman, Chateau, Al Karrar

(World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm Goodwood

Dreamloper win and place 3.35pm Goodwood

Nashwa, Dreamloper, Concert Hall

(World Pool Quinella) 3.35pm Goodwood