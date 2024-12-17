Dragon looks a Force to be reckoned with on Sha Tin dirt

Matthew Chadwick has come in for the ride aboard Dragon Air Force.

HONG Kong city track Happy Valley loses its regular mid-week slot to Sha Tin today, when the premier course hosts an eight-race programme on the all-weather surface.

Normally at this time of the year would-be experts and bettors are looking to find a galloper who could work the oracle and get their turkey money in time for Christmas, but instead a racecard full of dirt racing dulls expectations.

As has been said many times previously, all-weather racing has always been looked upon with suspicion by Hong Kong bettors, with so many imponderables to assess.

With racing under lights and humidity playing a part, will the surface suit on-pace runners or strong finishers down the centre of the track?

Normally the draw favours low numbers, but horses coming from double-figure gates have had plenty of success on the surface in recent times.

When in doubt, the best advice would be to follow the fortunes of reigning champion jockey Zac Purton, but the seven-time champion has cried off from his seven rides at the meeting, citing exhaustion and is giving his body a rest.

Jockey Matthew Chadwick could be one of the main beneficiaries of Purton’s absence, when he gets the call-up to deputise aboard the Ricky Yiu-trained DRAGON AIR FORCE, who lines up in division one of the Sha Tin Wai Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Swiss Ace, who has plenty of American dirt blood in his pedigree, had already shown his liking for the surface when trialling in New Zealand, before being sold and shipped to his new surroundings.

Four runs on turf have provided ample proof of ability, and while his waywardness during races will cause some concern to connections, the booking of the astute Chadwick, who is in the form of his life this season, should provide an ideal pilot.

The fact the four-year-old finished just under three lengths fourth to Offroad Master on his all-weather debut last month despite finding trouble in running, says that form can be upgraded, and he looks handicapped to record his first win.

Derek Leung is another able deputy for Purton when he takes over on the Danny Shum-trained HAKKA RADIANCE in the Prince of Wales Hospital 40th Anniversary Cup (1.15pm) over the extended mile.

The form book shows Hakka Radiance beat principal threat and probable hot favourite Excel Wongchoy by four lengths when runner-up to Forever Folks over the course and distance in October and finds himself nine pounds better off with that rival now.

It is a similar story with rival Never Peter Out, who beat Leung’s mount by two lengths, again in October, but is now also nine pounds worse off.

With the likes of Ariel and bottom-weight Happydearhappydeer likely to go haring off in front and provide a true test of stamina, this will suit the selection who has a staying pedigree and should enjoy the strong pace.

POINTERS

Dragon Air Force 12.15pm Sha Tin

Hakka Radiance 1.15pm Sha Tin