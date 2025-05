The Punter Podcast Episode 29: Chester, Ascot and Happy Valley

Bill Esdaile is joined by Ben Cleminson to preview the best of Chester’s May Meeting, including Friday’s Chester Cup, as well as Ascot on Saturday. Hong Kong expert Wally Pyrah is also on hand with his fancies at Happy Valley.

