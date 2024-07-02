Don’t go cold on Chillingham in Haydock’s Old Newton Cup

Saturday’s Old Newton Cup is one of the biggest races of Haydock’s Flat season

WHILE the south basks in sultry conditions this week, Haydock looks set to face regular showers all the way up to Saturday’s Old Newton Cup Day.

Therefore, as is often the case at the Lancashire track, we best expect ‘soft’ to be in the going description come race-day.

In the feature Old Newton Cup (3.15pm), La Yakel looks highly progressive for William Haggas and heads the betting at around 4/1 with Star Sports.

This horse is lightly raced for a five-year-old, a winner on three of his nine starts, and clearly appreciates slightly slower going.

He looked primed for a big run at Royal Ascot, only to be a non-runner on the day, which suggests the Haggas yard are keen not to waste his potentially lenient mark of 100.

It may be foolish to look this gift horse in the mouth, but I think the bet here comes in the shape of CHILLINGHAM.

Ed Bethell’s five-year-old has been a largely consistent operator and has been placed twice in his three 2024 starts, last seen when third to the talented Crystal Delight at York in May.

One piece of his form that really makes him stand out is his fourth behind future Group One performer Vauban at Royal Ascot last year, where he finished ahead of some smart types.

He now finds himself running off a mark of 96, a pound lower than when a head second at Ripon last season, so he looks competitively weighted.

If he can reproduce the level of his Ascot run here, he could be about to have his day in the potentially cloud-covered sun at Haydock on Saturday, especially if the rain softens conditions.

The 8/1 available with Star Sports catches my eye, and I think Haydock could be right up his street.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Chillingham e/w 3.15pm Haydock