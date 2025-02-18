Expectant Hayes chasing Stars with fast improving Mac

David Hayes currently leads the Hong Kong Trainers’ Championship by a single winner

THIS is a big week for the David Hayes stable with the return of champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising, who is chasing his third straight Group One victory in the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The legendary trainer, who presently leads the trainers’ title race by the narrowest of margins, will be hoping his present run of good fortune continues when he sends nine raiders to Happy Valley, spearheaded by last start winner Soleil Fighter in the Kap Shui Mun Handicap (2.50pm) over the extended mile.

The consistent four-year-old, who currently leads the £100,000 DBS x Manulife Million Challenge competition at the track, was given a particularly bullish mention by his trainer in an interview earlier in the week.

This is a tough and highly competitive handicap however, with the likes of Simply Maverick, New Forest, Might Commander, Quantum Patch, and Super Unicorn in opposition, and Soleil Fighter will do well to defy top weight.

Hayes has better prospects of getting on the scoresheet when he saddles STAR MAC in the feature race, The Consensus Cup (1.05pm), a handicap over nine furlongs.

The five-year-old finally got a win on his CV, after being placed on numerous occasions, which included twice making the frame in last season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

There were lots to like about his clear-cut success against similar opposition over course and distance last month, which was more impressive as it was his first visit to the Valley.

Winning jockey Brenton Avdulla has subsequently been aboard him in both an eye-catching trial and a couple of quick track work gallops, and he will step out on to the turf in prime condition.

POINTERS

Star Mac 1.05pm Happy Valley