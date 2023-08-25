Don’t forget your Lotto ticket in Lonsdale Cup

Giavellotto won the Yorkshire Cup under Andrea Atzeni in May

WHAT to do about QUICKTHORN in today’s Lonsdale Cup (2.25pm)?

Hughie Morrison’s star stayer blew this race apart from the front 12 months ago under Tom Marquand to win by 14 lengths.

The pair then did the same thing earlier this month in the Goodwood Cup, albeit only managing to come home six lengths ahead of their rivals.

We know what Marquand will try to do and, while the other jockeys surely won’t give him as much rope this time, you can’t rule out the six-year-old producing another electric performance from the front.

There isn’t much between Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and the consistent Coltrane in terms of form.

They are both very decent stayers and shouldn’t be far away, but they are short enough and I would rather look for a bit of value.

Marco Botti’s GIAVELLOTTO is only a four-year-old, so he should still have some improvement to come.

An impressive winner of the Group Two Yorkshire Cup here back in May, he has shown a liking for galloping tracks like York and Doncaster.

He was promoted to third in last year’s St Leger and looks as though this two-mile trip is what he wants now.

Andrea Atzeni maintains the partnership on what will be his last ‘big day’ riding in the UK before heading out to Hong Kong for next season.

It’s frustrating there are only seven runners, as he would have been a great each-way bet at 7/1 with three places.

I’m still happy to back him each-way, though, as I think he’ll go very close.

In the World Pool Quinella market, I’ll put him in with Quickthorn as they are the two for me who look overpriced.

POINTERS

Giavellotto e/w 2.25pm York

Giavellotto, Quickthorn

(World Pool Quinella) 2.25pm York