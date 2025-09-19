Don’t Desert Purton as Star set to shine again

Zac Purton leads the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship with seven wins.

EIGHT-time champion jockey Zac Purton leaving Happy Valley without a winner in mid-week is a real rarity these days.

It certainly can’t be considered desired collector’s item, however, with Purton’s army of fans sure to have left the Hong Kong city track low in spirit and light of pocket after their man failed to find the mark.

In fact, since riding a five-timer – including a win aboard the world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising – on the opening day of the season, the Zac-Man has only registered a couple of wins from 21 rides.

That’s poor going by his standards, and he will surely be seeking to make amends with his card marked in nine of the 10 races at Sha Tin on Sunday.

One of his most interesting rides is aboard the David Hayes-trained STAR BROSE in the Kau To Shan Handicap (8.00am) over a mile.

Hayes has always thought the world of this £250,000 purchase at the 2024 Hong Kong International Sale, but he took time to acclimatise to his new surroundings last season when placing once from five starts.

Since returning to his work after a summer break, the four-year-old has looked a different animal and both his trainer and Purton are full of hope for the campaign ahead.

In what looks a race full of horses that have had their limits exposed, it wouldn’t be a shock if this lightly raced son of Starspangledbanner was capable of making a winning reappearance.

One horse that looks a winner waiting to happen is MOJAVE DESERT, who runs in Pat Sin Leng Handicap (9.35am) over the extended mile on the all-weather.

Mark Newnham’s galloper finished an eye-catching third over six furlongs at Sha Tin last Sunday, when flying home from an unpromising position to snatch third on the line.

He has only tried this trip twice before in Hong Kong, most recently when finishing a close second behind Ariel back in June, and he now meets that rival on better terms.

While he has a tendency to start slowly, if Andrea Atzeni can bounce him out well from the inside stall, he should be able to use his strong finishing kick to telling effect.

POINTERS

Star Brose 8.00am Sha Tin

Mojave Desert 9.35am Sha Tin