Don’t be Torn from old boy Summerghand at Newmarket

Summerghand (centre right) has won over £600,000 in prize money

CLASSIC trials are upon us again with today being the middle day of Newmarket’s three-day Craven Meeting and the ITV cameras are there to cover the action from the Rowley Mile.

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby hold a strong hand in both trials, with Dance Sequence a firm favourite for today’s Nell Gwyn (3.35pm) and tomorrow’s Craven Stakes (3.35pm) market being headed by impressive last-start Kempton winner Native Approach.

Finding the winner of today’s opening Weatherbys Global Stallions App Handicap (1.50pm) looks no mean feat with a big field of 20 set to take their chance.

Charlie Hills’ Orazio could be the proverbial Group horse in a handicap but he disappointed on his final three starts last season when sent off favourite for big handicaps, and he looks set to once again be the jolly.

Instead, SUMMERGHAND looks a much more backable price at around 10/1.

He is now a 10-year-old but David O’Meara’s runner has stacks of form in these big field handicaps and has been running well through the winter on the all-weather.

As a result, he arrives here with race fitness on his side and now looks well-handicapped off a mark of 95 back on turf.

He won off 102 at York last year, so there’s every reason to expect a big run.

ITV are also broadcasting two races from Cheltenham, where the feature race is the Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (2.40pm).

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ TORN AND FRAYED looks to have slipped to a workable mark and has claimer James Turner aboard taking off a valuable seven pounds.

He’s run respectably in several big handicaps over this course and distance already this season, including when not disgraced in the Plate at the Festival last time.

I’ve a feeling he’s now coming to the boil, so he’s a strong each-way play at 12/1.

Of the others, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Do Your Job run well at a massive price.

POINTERS TODAY

Summerghand e/w 1.50pm Newmarket

Torn And Frayed e/w 2.40pm Cheltenham