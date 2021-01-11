US PGA Championship organisers have cancelled plans to stage the golf major at a course owned by Donald Trump next year.

The PGA of America said it risked “irreparable damage” to its reputation if it did not terminate its agreement with Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The decision come days after Trump supporters stormed Congress as it was certifying his successor Joe Biden’s election as president.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” said PGA of American chief executive Seth Waugh.

“We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that?

“Our feeling was, given the tragic events of Wednesday, that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster.

“The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

The Trump Organization said it was “incredibly disappointed” at the decision.

“This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement,” it said.

“As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.”

How golf has shunned Trump

This is not the first time that golf chiefs have deemed an association with Trump too toxic.

The PGA of America moved its 2015 Grand Slam of Golf from his Los Angeles club after he made disparaging remarks about Mexicans.

Trump’s Doral course in Miami lost its World Golf Championship event in 2017 amid difficulty attracting sponsors.

Trump’s Scottish golf course Turnberry has not been chosen to stage the Open Championship since he bought it in 2014.

The PGA of America said it had already fielded offers from other venues to step in and host the US PGA Championship in 2022.