Doctor Who return date for David Tennant and Catherine Tate confirmed

They’re the names we most remember and love from the new era of Doctor Who, and now the pair’s return date has been officially confirmed.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to the classic sci-fi series for three special episodes, airing each Saturday from 25 November.

Tennant will reprise the role of the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate will reprise her role of Donna Noble in the episodes, and the story will focus on bringing the duo back together after spending years apart.

Tennant told Rolling Stone UK: “My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely.

“I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up.”

Everyone’s favourite morning TV personality Miriam Margoyles will also appear in the episode as the voice of a character called Meep.

Viewers are questioning whether the doctor will be able to save Donna’s life once again or whether she may finally be killed in the specials.

The specials will also return the character of The Toymaker to Doctor Who. Played by Neil Patrick Harris, the villainous character hasn’t been seen on the show since 1966.

Ncuti Gatwa from Sex Education will play the Doctor in the forthcoming full-length series, with his first episodes airing over the Christmas season.

The show was first aired on TV in 1963 and so far 19 actors have played the Doctor, a 2,000 year-old time traveller who journeys through space and time in the TARDIS.

