Doctor Who reveals new look as first drag queen villain revealed

Doctor Who’s first drag queen villain has been revealed in new teaser photos published by the BBC.

Jinkx Monsoon, the winner of the 5th series of Drag Race was announced earlier this month to be joining the 14th series of the science-fiction show.

It’s not yet clear what role Jinkx will play, although early photos show her wearing a piano-inspired cape, with keys on her cape and chest lapels.

The BBC has said Jinx will play “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” and in other promotional photos she is seen pouting into the middle distance while positioning her hands as if she’s about to play the piano.

When it was announced Jinkx would be working with showrunner Russell T Davies she said: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who.

“Russell is a visionary and a brilliant writer. I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Fans on social media have been speculating she may play a musical role, following the outfit she’s wearing in the promotional shots, but also because Jinkx has appeared in plenty of musicals on stage, including Hairspray and Chicago.

