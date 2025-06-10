Dig up some Royal Ascot Gold with Big Mojo and Flora

Flora Of Bermuda (pink cap) finished a close second to Inisherin on her seasonal return.

ROYAL Ascot is less than a week away and anticipation is building ahead of the five biggest days in the Flat racing calendar.

There’s still plenty of ante-post value to be had in many of the big race markets and the purpose of this column is to put up a few at prices which are likely to be much shorter come race time.

I’m looking to the end of the week for some of the best value and I still think there’s plenty of juice in BIG MOJO’s price of 20/1 for Friday’s Commonwealth Cup (3.05pm) against likely favourite, Shadow Of Light.

Mick Appleby’s rapidly improving three-year-old proved that he handled Ascot, as well as the six-furlong trip, when making a winning reappearance in the Commonwealth Cup Trial in April.

He looked unlucky when beaten into fourth last time out in Haydock’s Sandy Lane Stakes, as having travelled eye-catchingly well into the race, he found himself short of racing room at a crucial stage.

The pace of that contest wasn’t electric either, and he should be seen to much better effect with a likely end-to-end gallop at Ascot on what will hopefully be fast ground.

Shadow Of Light is a worthy favourite, having run third in the 2000 Guineas on his return, and should relish this drop back in trip, but there’s far more value in Big Mojo’s price, which should be much shorter this time next week.

Another to look out for on the Friday is Richard Spencer’s filly GOLD DIGGER in the Albany Stakes (2.30pm).

This daughter of Starman made a winning debut at Yarmouth last month, quickening up under hands and heels riding in the manner of a smart prospect.

The third and fourth from that race have both gone on to win since, giving the form a strong look.

The Albany is usually one of the weaker two-year-old contests of the meeting, and normal progression would give Gold Digger a real chance.

The stable know how to ready one for Royal Ascot too, having won the Coventry in 2017 with Rajasinghe, and I wouldn’t put anyone off taking the 7/1 available with bet365.

On the Saturday, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40pm) is the feature race and I’m keen to take a chance on the highly consistent FLORA OF BERMUDA.

Andrew Balding’s four-year-old filly improved plenty last season, winning a Group Three at York in July and then stepping into Group One company for three runs.

She wasn’t disgraced in any of those starts, finishing fourth, fifth and then going down by less than a length in the Champions Sprint Stakes in October.

An excellent return to action saw her run Inisherin to within a neck in the Duke Of York Stakes, proving her wellbeing, and if she can take a step forward from that, she should hold strong claims.

Considering Inisherin is priced at 5/1, Flora Of Bermuda offers far better value at 20/1 in a place.

She goes well at Ascot, something that hasn’t been lost on her new owners Wathnan Racing, who recently opted to purchase her ahead of the Royal Meeting.

More of a left field pick comes in Wednesday’s Royal Hunt Cup (5.00pm) in the form of Joseph O’Brien’s THE LIFFEY at around 14/1.

This son of No Nay Never was a good winner over a mile at Listowel last June, when trained by Joseph’s father Aidan, and looked to be crying out of a return to this trip when a staying on fourth on his reappearance in Listed company at Naas.

He kept on well at the finish, without having the speed to get involved, and with that run under his belt there could be plenty more to come on handicap debut.

POINTERS ROYAL ASCOT ANTE-POST

The Liffey e/w 14/1 5.00pm (Wed) Royal Ascot

Gold Digger e/w 7/1 2.30pm (Fri) Royal Ascot

Big Mojo e/w 20/1 3.05pm (Fri) Royal Ascot

Flora Of Bermuda e/w 20/1 3.40pm (Sat) Royal Ascot