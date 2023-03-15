Delta gets down to Work against stablemate Galvin

Delta Work (far side) and Galvin jump the last in Wednesday’s Glenfarclas Cross-County Chase

GORDON Elliott adores the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase.

Following Delta Work’s second win in the 3m6f contest yesterday, he drew level with Enda Bolger as the winning-most trainer of this event with five victories.

Delta Work spoiled the Tiger Roll retirement party 12 months ago, but there was no party pooping this time – the party was all for him.

Ridden by Keith Donoghue, who was on board for all three of Tiger Roll’s triumphs, the 10-year-old was well positioned throughout and just like last year, got the better of a stablemate on the run to the line after jumping the last together.

Galvin, fourth in last year’s Gold Cup, was trying this discipline for the first time and ran a cracker under Davy Russell, only succumbing in the closing half furlong.

He’ll be back for more next year with Elliott trying to land a hat-trick of one-twos.

Elliott said: “I love the Cross Country race and it is great to have the one-two.

“Galvin ran a great race. Davy said there was a couple of soft spots that didn’t suit him that well.

“The O’Leary’s have been brilliant to me and to train a winner around Cheltenham for them is unbelievable as they are massive supporters of Cullentra.

“Keith Donoghue started off with me when he was 14 and he is having his best ever season.

“He went freelance so I said when Jack (Kennedy) couldn’t ride there is no better man to have on him.”

Owner Michael O’Leary confirmed that Delta Work will go to the Grand National next month in a bid for a record fourth win for the owner, but he didn’t sound confident.

“He will go to Aintree, but will he win, no he won’t.”