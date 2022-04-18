Deliveroo teams up with UK food bank charity to combat cost of living crunch

Deliveroo have announced a new partnership with a UK food charity to provide up to two million meals and support for people facing hunger across the country.

For the first time, Deliveroo is launching a UK-wide partnership that will enable customers to add a round-up donation to their in-app food orders, with all proceeds going to the Trussell Trust, a UK charity which supports a network of food banks and works towards a more just future where no one needs emergency food to get by.

Deliveroo employees will also volunteer for the charity and support by sharing their time and expertise with food banks in the Trussell Trust network.

This partnership comes as new research commissioned by Deliveroo reveals that nine per cent of parents – the equivalent of 1.3 million – say they are very likely to need to use a food bank in the next three months.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, the research found that 88 per cent of parents say that their monthly food shop has increased in price over the past three months.

Of those parents who have seen a rise in their household bills, 58 per cent have cut back on heating as a result.

One third of all parents reported skipping one or more meals in the past three months to keep up with other essential costs, whilst one in five have been unable to cook hot food on at least one occasion because they couldn’t afford to use the oven.

The funds raised through donations will help local food banks in the Trussell Trust network provide support to hundreds of thousands of people facing hardship across the UK.

This will help support the provision of emergency food parcels that contain at least three days’ worth of emergency food for individuals and families, typically including items such as pasta, rice, cereal, milk, tinned meat, fruit and vegetables.

With many food banks continuing to see an increase in need, donations will also help food banks to provide compassionate, practical support and advice to people who are struggling to make ends meet, so they can tackle the issues they’re facing and be supported to a place where they do not need to use a food bank again.

In addition to raising customer donations, Deliveroo will be working with some of its biggest grocery partners and major supermarket brands to help facilitate donations of food, as well as committing to donating food from its ‘Hop’ rapid grocery delivery sites to local Trussell Trust food banks.

Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: “Supporting people facing hardship has never been more important. I am pleased we are partnering with the Trussell Trust to support local food banks across the country.

“We’re committed to using our platform to play a positive role in the communities in which we operate. Together with our consumers, our amazing restaurant and grocery partners and our network of riders, we want to play our part in helping to tackle food insecurity in the UK.”