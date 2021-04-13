Deliveroo and Sainsbury’s expand partnership nationwide

Deliveroo and Sainsbury’s will expand their partnership nationwide, following a successful trial that saw Sainsbury’s become available to order from via the Deliveroo app from 10 stores.

The expansion includes 22 new stores in London, with the remaining stores spread nationally, including in Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds, York, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

In total, 100 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK will be linked with Deliveroo.

The two companies have signed a new, two-year contract to keep the partnership going.

Sainsbury’s director of ecommerce Nigel Blunt said: “Working with Deliveroo has helped us offer home grocery deliveries to even more customers, bringing them a super-fast service when they need something in a hurry.

“We know how much Sainsbury’s customers value being able to shop for food as quickly and conveniently as possible and we’re delighted to be able to expand this service further.”

Eric French, chief marketplace officer at Deliveroo, added: “Deliveroo’s on-demand grocery partnerships have proven vital for so many people during the pandemic, allowing families to get the food and household items they need and want quickly.”

Customers who have ordered from Sainsbury’s via Deliveroo have most often bought bananas, semi-skimmed milk, cucumbers, avocados and eggs.

Deliveroo also plans to expand into around 100 new towns and cities across all four nations of the UK in 2021, reaching an additional four million customers.