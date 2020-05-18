Aldi launches grocery delivery trial with Deliveroo

Budget supermarket Aldi has announced that it will launch its first grocery delivery service today in partnership with Deliveroo.

The retailer will trial a rapid delivery service from a store in Nottingham before extending the service to a further seven East Midlands stores next month.

The German grocer said it could roll the service out to more stores across the UK by the end of this year if the trial is successful.

Customers will be able to order from more than 150 Aldi products, such as bread, milk and fresh produce, through the Deliveroo app, which will be packed in-store and delivered in around 30 minutes.

The supermarket, which along with rival firm Lidl has challenged the dominance of the “Big Four” British grocers, had previously restricted online deliveries to wine and non-food items.

However, last month Aldi launched an online food parcel delivery service for customers that are vulnerable or self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aldi UK and Ireland chief executive Giles Hurley said: “We hope the new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers with access to great quality, affordable food at Aldi.”

He added: “This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store.”

Deliveroo vice president of new business Ajay Lakhwani added: “At Deliveroo, we are doing everything we can to make sure that people get the food they need and want during this unprecedented time.

“We are pleased to partner with Aldi and deliver even more choice to our customers as they continue to keep safe at home.”