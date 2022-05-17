McDonald’s to launch on Deliveroo as app seeks to be ‘definitive’ online food firm

Hungry Londoners will be able to order McDonald’s through the Deliveroo app in the coming weeks as the firms forge a UK partnership.

The fast food titan will join the restaurants listed on Deliveroo in the UK during the second quarter of 2022.

It comes after McDonald’s yesterday revealed it was injecting £250m into redesigning its restaurant estate to further integrate online orders, including dedicated car parking and collection areas for delivery couriers.

McDonald’s full menu will be available for Deliveroo users in the UK, with the nation making up Deliveroo’s largest market.

The delivery service already works with McDonald’s in other countries, including France, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Hong Kong, UAE and Kuwait.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland CEO, Alistair Macrow, described the food giant’s delivery offer as “incredibly popular” with customers.

“We look forward to welcoming Deliveroo and their riders into our suite of McDelivery partners enabling us to deliver directly to more of our customers across the UK, so they can continue to enjoy their favourite McDonald’s menu items,” Macrow added.

“Deliveroo’s mission is to become the definitive online food company, and working with McDonald’s will help us to achieve this, offering people the widest choice and best online delivery experience,” Deliveroo’s chief business officer UKI, Carlo Mocci, said.

The news comes shortly after McDonald’s announced it was permanently exiting Russia after more than 30 years, due to the ongoing war with Ukraine.

The firm cited the “unpredictable operating environment” and “humanitarian crisis” as the reason for its departure.

McDonald’s had shuttered its Russian portfolio of 850 sites in March.