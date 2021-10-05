Starbucks joins Deliveroo for app orders

Coffee chain Starbucks and delivery app Deliveroo have joined forces.

More than 400 of the chain’s stores are available to order on the Deliveroo app from today, with more stores being added throughout the month.

Londoners can now order coffees alongside sandwiches and other menu items. Other areas involved include Birmingham and Manchester.

Standard delivery charges will apply unless customers are subscribed to Deliveroo Plus.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer at Deliveroo said: “We are extremely proud that the iconic coffeehouse Starbucks has chosen to launch on Deliveroo. This exciting partnership means that millions of Deliveroo customers can now enjoy Starbucks premier specialty coffee, beverages and food, delivered to their door in under 30 minutes.”

Deliveroo recently announced its Hop partnership with Morrisons to deliver groceries in south London from a dedicated “dark store”.

The platform’s grocery delivery coverage now stands at 70 per cent of the UK population after partnerships with Morrisons, Waitrose, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Aldi. This is a huge jump from 36 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic.

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK said: “At Starbucks, we are proud to offer our customers an unrivalled experience, however they choose to enjoy their coffee.

“We are always looking at ways to meet the needs of those who are unable to visit us in-store, and by expanding our Starbucks Delivers service by partnering with Deliveroo we can ensure that many more customers can connect with us in ways that best suit their needs and lifestyles.”