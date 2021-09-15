Deliveroo launches free delivery offer for Amazon Prime members

Amazon Prime members in the UK and Ireland will be able to get free unlimited delivery through a fresh partnership with delivery platform Deliveroo.

All new and existing members of the online retailer’s speedy service will now be able to access a year’s Deliveroo Plus membership for free.

Customers can use the offer on orders over £25 from restaurants and supermarkets.

“Amazon is one of the most customer-focused and innovative companies in the world and we are excited to launch this offer for Prime members,” Carlo Mocci, Deliveroo’s chief business officer for the region, said.

“Hungry foodies can now get amazing breakfasts, lunches, or late-night snacks – all delivered for free.”

The partnership comes after Amazon’s investment in the food delivery firm was given a green light by the competition watchdog last year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) cleared Amazon’s 16 per cent stake in Deliveroo last August.

It had been initially investigated on the basis that the delivery service could go out of business without the Amazon investment, but later changed its methodology after criticism.

Amazon led a $575m fundraising round in the delivery startup in May 2019, which both companies described as a “minority investment”.