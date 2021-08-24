Boots launches Deliveroo partnership from today

Boots has announced it is exclusively partnering with Deliveroo to provide health and beauty products to consumers’ doors.

The partnership will launch at 14 pilot stores across the country including in Edinburgh, London and Nottingham.

Sales on the retailer’s website were up 85 per cent between 1 March 2020 and 1 March 2021 compared to the same period the previous year as shoppers turned online in lockdown.

More than 400 products will be available for speedy delivery on the platform including food and drink, beauty products and medicines for minor ailments.

Customers can order from the 14 pilot stores from today with potential for more stores to be added in the future.

London stores participating in the partnership include the Whitgift Centre in Croydon, Brent Cross, Liverpool Street Station and Piccadilly Circus.

“It will be super handy for times when you need something urgently but can’t leave the house, like if you’re feeling unwell or are looking after your kids. Our online business continues to grow and this partnership offers our customers a way to access our products quickly and easily,” Paula Bobbett, director of boots.com, said.