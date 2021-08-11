Deliveroo revenue nears £1bn as orders doubled during lockdowns

Lockdown favourite Deliveroo revenue jumped 82 per cent to £922m in the first half of the year, results out this morning showed.

The number of orders doubled to shy of 150m in the first half of 2021 compared with 75m during the same period last year when the first national lockdown was introduced.

Deliveroo said the results, which were “materially ahead” of expectations, reflected its strong engagement with customers who continued to order from the delivery company even as lockdown restrictions eased.

The average number of customers using the merchant increased to 7.8m in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 4.3m last year.

Gross transaction value was up 102 per cent to £3.4bn compared to last year. In the UK and Ireland it was even higher, at 110 per cent, leading Deliveroo to observe “no material impact from UK reopening milestones during Q2 2021.”

In spite of the strong results Deliveroo shares fell by 3.9 per cent this morning.

Founder and CEO Will Shu said: “We are seeing strong growth and engagement across our marketplace as lockdowns continue to ease. Demand has been high amongst consumers. We have widened our consumer base, seen people continuing to order frequently and we now work with more food merchants than any other platform in the UK.”

The online food delivery company reiterated its upgraded full year guidance, updated on 8 July, for gross transaction value to increase by 50-60 per cent for the whole of 2021.

The news comes as Deliveroo shares jumped earlier this week by ten per cent to the highest level since trading began after a German rival purchased a stake in the company.