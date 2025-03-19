David Shrigley designs Non-League Day ticket for Whitehawk FC

Whitehawk are selling 1,500 of the David Shrigley-designed tickets for their Non-League Day match

Cult artist David Shrigley has designed football tickets for Whitehawk FC as part of their efforts to attract new fans for Non-League Day this weekend.

Shrigley, whose work has been nominated for the Turner Prize and fetched six-figure sums at auction, has created the screen-printed tickets as a souvenir for those attending Whitehawk’s fixture with Carshalton Athletic in the Isthmian League on Saturday.

“Each ticket will serve as a physical reminder of what football at Whitehawk truly represents: football for all,” said the seventh-tier club’s co-chairman John Summers.

“Unlike the exorbitant matchday prices at top-flight clubs, we remain committed to affordable football, ensuring that fans from all backgrounds can enjoy the sport without financial barriers.”

Whitehawk say there will be 1,500 Shrigley-designed “Priceless Tickets” available, costing £13 for adults, £8 for concessions and £5 for teenagers.

It is part of a wider campaign from the Brighton-based club involving local creatives including poet David Attree and photographer JJ Waller.

“We are thrilled to work with such brilliant creative minds and real Whitehawk fans on this project,” said head of commercial and marketing Kevin Miller.

“But this isn’t just about art. It’s about football remaining rooted in its community. We hope this campaign sparks a wider conversation about the cost of the game and the role non-league clubs play in preserving its soul.”

The ‘Priceless Ticket’ created by the artist costs £13 for adults

It is not Shrigley’s first football project, having designed Partick Thistle’s mascot Kingsley in his trademark lo-fi style in 2015.

Kingsley, described as a “demented sun-god of Scotland”, will also be making an appearance at Whitehawk’s game at the Enclosed Stadium.

Non-League Day is a national campaign timed to coincide with a break in top-flight football for international games which encourages fans to attend amateur and semi-pro matches.

Whitehawk currently sit 17th of 22 teams in the Isthmian Premier Division, with promotion-chasing Carshalton sixth.