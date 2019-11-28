David Pipe on his Newbury runners over the next couple of days

WE RUN DAKLONDIKE in the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase (3.00pm) at Newbury tomorrow and despite the fact it probably won’t be soft enough for him, I think he may be overpriced.

He is talented, but very quirky, and prepped for this with a really nice run over hurdles earlier in the month.

Scu (Tom Scudamore) schooled him over fences yesterday morning and I was delighted with him.

The more rain the better for him as he gets further than this and stamina is his strong suit.

As for his main dangers, I’d say it is probably the Colin Tizzard team as they looks to be holding a really strong hand, but you can also never rule out the Willie Mullins team.

I’m also intending on running NORDIC COMBINED in the handicap hurdle (1.50pm tomorrow) and he is another with a decent each-way chance with the step up in trip likely to help.

As for this afternoon, we run EAMON AN CNOIC (1.50pm Newbury) for the first time since he unseated early at Cheltenham last time.

He has been in good form since and he should go well in what does look a really hot race.

I was thrilled that CHAMPERS ON ICE got his head in front at Ffos Las last time but he is up in class in this afternoon’s finale (3.35pm) and up in the weights.

It would be some performance to shoulder topweight in a race like this, but we will give it our best shot.