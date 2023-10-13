David Hayes hoping to Snaffle some Luck at Sha Tin

Trainer David Hayes is looking for his second winner of the season at Sha Tin

LEGENDARY 60-year-old Australian trainer David Hayes will arrive at Sha Tin on Sunday with high expectations of coming away with at least a double from his half-a-dozen raiders on the card.

It hasn’t been easy for former dual HK champion trainer Hayes since he returned to the territory a few seasons back, and he desperately needs a horse to get his name back in lights.

He may have found one in highly-progressive sprinter LUCKY ENCOUNTER, a winner of three of his five races who looks capable of going through the grades and staking his claim in Group company by the end of the season.

The quick-starting speedster is capable of overcoming a wide draw in the Lung Hang Handicap (9.40am) over six furlongs and should have too much class for principle threats Enterprise Attack and Cotton Fingers.

Hayes will also be hoping that useful middle-distance performer SNAFFLES can finally get a change of fortune, when the son of Churchill lines up in the Sha Kok Handicap (8.35am) over nine furlongs.

Karis Teetan’s mount has suffered numerus hard-luck stories since making his debut in the territory just under a year ago, and would surely have won when seeing no daylight until too late over a mile last month.

He is clearly a winner without a penalty and, given some luck in running and now emerging from a good draw, can score an overdue win.

Earlier on the card, Hayes looks like he has ear-marked the second division of the Shu Tin Wai Handicap for the stable’s Young Horizon.

The fact that Zac Purton, who will be riding at his minimum weight, has obviously asked to ride this former course and distance winner is a major plus to his chances.

POINTERS

Snaffles 8.35am Sha Tin

Lucky Encounter 9.40am Sha Tin