CVC Capital Partners’ cricket franchise Gujarat Titans win Indian Premier League

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya inspired Gujarat Titans, who are owned by CVC, to the Indian Premier League title

Gujarat Titans, the cricket franchise owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, won the Indian Premier League at their first attempt on Sunday.

Gujarat beat Rajasthan Royals, who feature big-hitting England batter Jos Buttler, by seven wickets in a final played in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad.

CVC won a bidding war for one of two new franchises last summer, paying $740m.

The private equity firm was the majority owner of Formula 1 until it sold to Liberty Media in 2016.

CVC has since made several high-profile investments in rugby union, including minority stakes in the Six Nations and Premiership Rugby.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya inspired Gujarat to victory over Rajasthan in front of a huge home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pandya took 3-17, including the prize wicket of Buttler, to help to restrict Rajasthan to 130-9.

He then hit 34 off 30 balls as Gujarat successfully chased their target in 18.1 overs.

Opener Shubman Gill, who top scored with 45 not out, clinched the historic win in style, with a six off Obed McCoy.

“This title is going to be a special one because we talked about creating a legacy and the coming generations will talk about it,” said Gujarat captain Pandya.

“This is the right example for every team in the world that if you can play as a team, you can do wonders.”

Buttler made 39 off 35 balls against Gujarat but still finished as the IPL’s top scorer with 863 runs, including four centuries.