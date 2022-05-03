Cut The Commute With These Remote Working Roles

It may have taken a little bit of time for some of us to come around to the idea of remote and hybrid working, but the majority of office workers have seen the benefits by now. 77% of remote workers say they’re more productive when working from home and additionally, we tend to enjoy a better work-life balance when we work remotely too.

One of the main benefits for former office workers during the pandemic was the absence of a twice-daily commute. Whatever way you undertook yours, it stole from your day at either end, and we’ve all enjoyed having that free time back. So it is no surprise that people are prioritising the ability to retain remote working when they are thinking about making a career change – in fact 85% of managers believe that having teams with remote workers will become the new normal.

Three-quarters of us say that having the option to work remotely would make us less likely to leave a company, so it is clear that when we are looking for a new role, having the ability to work from home or enjoy a hybrid mix of a couple of days in the office and the rest of the week remote is the ideal. With that in mind, we’ve found three great roles that do allow for good flexibility below – and there are plenty more available on our Job Board too.

Content Manager (remote/flexible working), HSG

Work Type: Flexible, remote working with access to a London coworking space is on offer – as is unlimited holiday.

The Role: The company is looking for a content manager to work across its client base. You will be responsible for constantly improving its offerings and delivery, and you will play a vital role in determining how best to scale the work HSG does.

The Company: Founded in 2020, HSG is a content company with over 50 writers, content strategists, journalists and researchers in its freelancer team, and counts tens of public companies, tier-one VCs and some of the fastest-growing tech businesses in Europe and the US as clients.

About You: You will be an extraordinary account manager, with demonstrable experience working with early-stage, fast-growth companies, preferably in the SaaS or Fintech realms. You’ll have a knowledge of and interest in B2B marketing and content marketing, with evidence of delivery and outcomes.

Programme Manager – Operating Model & Org Structure, Experian

Work Type: Experian is focused on making sure that its people are doing work that works, whether that’s about where staff work or adjusting their hours to fit better with their loves. It offers flexible working practices, including a hybrid working model where teams can split their working time between the office and home.

The Role: The business is undergoing rapid change to help it to achieve its UK&I ambition of doubling the size of the business by 2026. The Programme Manager – Operating Model & Org Structure role will work closely with project teams and be responsible for managing all aspects of an organisational program. You will coordinate processes and procedures to ensure that projects are delivered successfully.

The Company: The world’s leading global information services company, Experian has 20,000 people operating across 44 countries. It helps individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

About You: Experian is looking for someone with a strong programme management background, ideally in software development environments with experience of cloud-centric technology.

Ideally, you’ll also have experience of Prince2 and Agile (Scrum) delivery and Operating Model and Organisational Structure change.

Engineering Director, iwoca

Work Type: Iwoca supports remote compatible working and also has bright, modern office spaces in London’s Fitzrovia and Leeds.

The Role: The Engineering Director will have overall responsibility for a number of build teams across all aspects of the business, from credit assessment, to payments, to CRM.

The Company: Founded in 2012, iwoca was born out of the frustration that small businesses have over lack of access to finance they need to reach their potential. Nearly a decade later and iwoca has served more than 50,000 businesses across the UK and Germany with more than £2 billion of finance.

About You: You’ll have significant experience in managing developers and will have worked as a hands-on developer. Deep software development experience with a specialty in backend development and a high level tech complexity understanding across iwoca’s entire codebase is essential. Plus, you’ll be commercially aware.

